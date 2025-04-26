Donald Trump met with Zelensky in Rome

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelensky met briefly on Saturday in Rome, on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral.

The information was confirmed by both the Ukrainian presidency and the White House. The development came just hours after the U.S. president stated that Kiev and Moscow are "very close to an agreement."

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, said in a brief statement that more details about Saturday's private meeting between Trump and Zelensky will be released soon.

Cheung described the conversation as "very productive," according to media outlets including The New York Times.

This is the first publicized meeting between the two leaders since their televised discussion in the Oval Office in late February.