Donald Trump met with Zelensky in Rome

The information was confirmed by both the Ukrainian presidency and the White House. The event took place just hours after the U.S. president stated that Kiev and Moscow are "very close to an agreement."

Trump and Zelensky in RomeAFP.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

President Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelensky met briefly on Saturday in Rome, on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, said in a brief statement that more details about Saturday's private meeting between Trump and Zelensky will be released soon.

Cheung described the conversation as "very productive," according to media outlets including The New York Times.

This is the first publicized meeting between the two leaders since their televised discussion in the Oval Office in late February.

Trump among the first to pay respects at the funeral chapel

The information was revealed after the U.S. president paid his respects at Pope Francis' funeral chapel. The funeral began Saturday in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, attended by tens of thousands of people and world dignitaries, including Donald Trump, Javier Milei, and Volodymyr Zelensky.
