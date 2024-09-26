Kamala Harris served up another 'word salad' in an interview with MSNBC in which she insisted on her 'opportunity economy'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Kamala Harris made headlines for granting a one-on-one interview, this time to MSNBC. In dialogue with Stephanie Ruhle, she criticized Donald Trump, insisted on her "opportunity economy," confirmed her visit to the southern border and assured that billionaires should pay their "fair share." However, she faltered when asked specifically about how she would pay for her agenda.

The interviewer herself later spoke on another network program, where she implied that Harris doesn't have to answer tough questions. "One could watch and say she didn't give a clear and direct answer. And that's okay, because we're not talking about clear and direct issues," she said.

"If you're hardworking, if you have dreams, ambitions and aspirations, I think yes, you're in my plan"

When it came to talking about the economy, one of the most viral bits of the interview was when Ruhle asked Harris how she was going to push her agenda, given that her tax policies (such as the corporate tax increase) would have to go through Congress, which is likely to remain in Republican hands. "Where do you get the money to do that?" the reporter queried.

"Well, but we're gonna have to raise corporate taxes and we're gonna have to raise, we're gonna have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. That's just it. It's about paying their fair share," the Democrat countered.

"If you're hardworking, if you have dreams, ambitions and aspirations, I think yes, you're in my plan," continued Harris, who again mentioned her housing plan to help first-time homebuyers.

At the same time, she did not rule out implementing price controls at the federal level, which she has flirted with in the past. She promised to combat what she described as "predatory pricing" without giving many more details on the matter. "I'am never going to apologize for going after companies and corporations who take advantage of the American people," she added.

In turn, the Democratic candidate said that she used her "gut" to pick Tim Walz as her running mate and lashed out at Trump on several issues.

One of them was the Southern border, for which she blamed the former president for not encouraging congressional Republicans to vote in favor of the bill negotiated between the White House and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

"Donald Trump heard about the bill, realized it was going to fix a problem he wanted to fix in his campaign and told him to kill it. Don't bring it up for a vote. My promise is that when I am elected president, if the American people support me, I will introduce that bill and sign it into law," she said, and then announced that she would visit Douglas, Arizona, next Friday, September 27.

Regarding the current immigration system, a result of the policies of the Biden-Harris Administration, he acknowledged the following: "We have an immigration system that does not work and it needs to be fixed".