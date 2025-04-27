Border Patrol and Coast Guard thwart human smuggling attempt on the high seas near Oceanside in California

Published by Agustina Blanco 26 de abril, 2025

In a joint operation, the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) thwarted an a human smuggling attempt at the US border. They intercepted a boat attempting to enter the US on the high seas near Oceanside, California.

According to a message posted by the Chief of the Border Patrol, Michael W. Banks, on his official X account, the intercepted pleasure craft was carrying 19 undocumented immigrants, of whom three were identified as smugglers.

U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coastguard intercepted a human smuggling attempt just off the coast near Oceanside, CA. The leisure vessel was carrying 19 illegal aliens, 3 of which were smugglers. The smugglers now face felony charges for alien smuggling (8USC1324), while the… pic.twitter.com/E1seXLjEFi — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) April 25, 2025

Those responsible face felony charges of immigrant smuggling under 8 U.S.C. 1324, while the others will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry under 8 U.S.C. 1326.

According to a Coast Guard report, the interception occurred around 2:15 a.m last Tuesday, when the crew of the USCG cutter David Duren boarded a cabin cruiser 25-foot vessel located approximately 25 miles off the coast of northern San Diego County.

The 19 occupants, 18 men and one woman, declared to be of Mexican nationality. Although they reported having no access to food or water for two days, preliminary medical assessments detected no serious medical concerns among the group, according to Coast Guard officials.

Following the interception, the vessel was escorted to the port of Oceanside, where the occupants were transferred to Border Patrol custody for processing.

The three alleged smugglers face federal charges of human smuggling, a crime that can carry up to seven years in prison for each count, or more if aggravating factors such as endangering human life are involved.

The remaining 16 immigrants will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry, which ccarries penalties of up to two years in prison, depending on immigration or criminal history.

The Border Patrol and Coast Guard reiterated their commitment to maintain constant vigilance along maritime and land routes to prevent human, drug and other illicit smuggling.

This case is under investigation by the Border Patrol, Coast Guard and other federal agencies. Additional details about the prosecution and the identities of those involved have not been released at this time.