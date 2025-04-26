Trump threatens Russia with sanctions after meeting with Zelensky in Rome: 'Maybe Putin doesn't want to stop the war'

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de abril, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine in recent days and said, "Maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war."

In a post on Truth Social after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Trump also commented that Putin should, then, "has to be dealt with differently." He added: "Too many people are dying."

The Republican leader is considering attacking the banking system and strengthening the already significant sanctions against Russia. He insisted on holding Joe Biden's administration responsible for the war. "This is Sleepy Joe Biden’s War, not mine," he assured.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky came on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis. It was described as positive by both sides.