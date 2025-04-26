Chris Cuomo lashes out at Ocasio-Cortez, says continued support for her could sink Democrats

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de abril, 2025

Journalist Chris Cuomo lashed out Thursday at New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, warning Democrats that continuing to back her would be a grave mistake that could further sink the party and benefit Republicans. Cuomo, who is known for being pro-Democrat and having been one of CNN's star journalists during the first administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, issued these comments at a time when Ocasio-Cortez is running around the country alongside socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, a fact that several media and political analysts have interpreted as a possible sign that the far-left congresswoman is already prepared to launch her own presidential campaignin 2028.

During his program on NewsNation, the journalist criticized the congresswoman's poor legislative recordand even called her an "80/20 loser", adding that the only tangible accomplishments Ocasio-Cortez has had in Congress can be measured in the number of interactions on her social networks. "AOC has done nothing meaningful in Congress. She’s done it all on social media. And she’s one of your leading names and who’s going to be president?" asked Cuomo.

"A socialist in a capitalist society."

"Do you not get this concept of 80/20? She’s an 80/20 loser all day long," continued the journalist, who explained that Ocasio-Cortez usually aligns herself with 20% of the people on a good part of the most transcendental issues, explaining that this was a practice as absurd as it was defeatist in positioning her against the 80% who think the opposite. "Why? She is clearly catering to a minority. She’s her own version of MAGA. She’s looking for an outraged enclave. She’s not about the majority, she’s not about consensus. She’s not about solutions. She wants government to give you everything. She’s a socialist in a capitalist society. What are you thinking!?" concluded Cuomo.

Over the past few days, several journalists have commented that the congresswoman is very likely to run as the primary challenger to New York Senator Chuck Schumer, detailing that the far-left U.S. figure could be likely to win. One of these was CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten, who commented that "People just don't like the job he's doing as Senate leader. Check this out: should Schumer remain Senate leader? According to New York Democrats, only 50% say yes. And look at this number: 48% say no. This screams -alarm bells should be ringing. Primary challenge. Challenge in the primaries. Primary challenge. When you're a Democrat in New York and these are your numbers, this is a big wake-up call if you're Chuck Schumer."