MASS HIT-AND-RUN IN VANCOUVER ON THE EVE OF CANADIAN LEGISLATIVES: Several dead at Lapu Lapu Festival

Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de abril, 2025

(AFP) Several people were killed on Saturday when a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver, police said.

"Several people have died and several more were injured," Vancouver police said in X, the Vancouver police said. "The driver is in custody," it added.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim posted on X that the event occurred as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim added.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Carney is "devastated"

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sent his condolences Saturday.

"I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver tonight," Carney posted on X. "We are all mourning with you."