To fight leaks in the government, the DOJ announced the return of searches and subpoenas to members of the press

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de abril, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) terminated a policy of the Biden era that prohibited subpoenaing and disposing of phone records of members of the press. As announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi, the measure is aimed at ending leaks of sensitive information to journalists. "This conduct is illegal and improper and must end," she said in an internal memo accessed by Axios.

Bondi announced the move as the DOJ prepares to investigate at least three cases of intelligence leaks, joined by some from the Department of Defense. As revealed by Tulsi Gabbard, director of National Intelligence, a Washington Post reporter recently obtained sensitive information about Israel and Iran.

As for the new operation, the attorney general explained that the media will now be required to "respond to subpoenas," being notified in advance. In turn, these subpoenas will be "limited in scope" and will take place after having negotiated with the journalist in question and having exhausted "all reasonable attempts to obtain information from alternative sources."

In addition, any subpoena for journalists' material "must include protocols designed to limit the scope of intrusion into potentially protected materials or newsgathering activities."

"Safeguarding classified information is essential to a government"

In the aforementioned internal memo obtained by Axios, Bondi remarked to officials and employees on the importance of not leaking potentially sensitive information to members of the press.

"Federal government employees intentionally leaking sensitive information to the media undermines the ability of the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law, protect civil rights, and keep America safe. This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop," it said.

The missive also remarked that Merrick Garland's DOJ "overly broad procedural protections for media allies by engaging in selective leaks in support of failed lawfare campaigns."

"This Justice Department will not tolerate unauthorized disclosures that undermine

President Trump's policies victimize government agencies and cause harm to the American people," Bondi said.