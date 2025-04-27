Thunder sweep Grizzlies; Warriors beat Rockets

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de abril, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team to advance to the semifinals of the NBA playoffs by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies (115-117) in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series, leaving them 4-0.

So far, the Thunder has been unbeatable, which they proved in the regular season as they were the best franchise in the NBA.

In this last game, the star player was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder star finished with 38 points (plus six rebounds and five assists), being the top scorer of the game.

Jalen Williams helped the Grizzlies with 23 points and Isaiah Hartensteins, with a double-double (11 points and 12 rebounds).

Tennessee's team felt the loss of Ja Morant. In his absence, Scotty Pippen Jr. had an outstanding game (30 points and 11 rebounds) and Spaniard Santi Aldama scored 23 points, the same as Desmond Bane.

The Nuggets tie the series

In the semifinals, the Thunder will face the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Colorado Nuggets beat the Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Game 4 (99-101), leaving the series tied (2-2).

A last second basket by Aaron Gordon (14 points) sealed the Nuggets’ victory. Once again, Nikola Jokic stood out. The Serbian center posted an impressive double-double (36 points and 21 rebounds) to keep Colorado's hopes alive. In the last 20 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player to achieved this feat in the playoffs.

Warriors win without Butler

The Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the playoffs after beating the Houston Rockets (104-93) in Game 3 of the first round.

Stephen Curry (36 points) led the Warriors to victory, as usual. The San Francisco franchise missed Jimmy Butler, who was out, while Draymond Green (7 points) went unnoticed.

In the game that opened the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat (87-124) in Florida. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and made 10 rebounds. The Ohio franchise is one win away from making it to the semifinals.