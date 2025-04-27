MLB: Eugenio Suárez makes history by being the first Venezuelan to hit four home runs

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de abril, 2025

(AFP) Venezuela's Eugenio Suarez hit four home runs on Saturday during the Arizona Diamondbacks’ loss to the Atlanta Braves, a feat previously achieved by only 18 major leaguers.

Suárez, 33, is the first Venezuelan player to hit four home runs in a Major League game and the second Latin American to do so, following Puerto Rico’s Carlos Delgado in 2003 for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The list of players to achieve this feat includes legends like Willie Mays and Lou Gehrig. The most recent was American J.D. Martinez, also with the Diamondbacks, in 2017.

After this performance, Suárez vaulted to the top of the home run leaderboard for this Major League Baseball season, with a total of 10 in 27 games.

The Venezuelan’s performance, however, wasn’t enough to prevent Arizona’s 8-7 loss to the Braves in a game that extended into the 10th inning.

"What can I say, I never in my life thought I'd be able to hit four home runs in a game. To be honest it feels really good," said the player, while also admitting to a bittersweet feeling about the team's loss.

"Right now I have mixed feelings because we didn't win the game. But this is baseball, this game is so special," he added.

Dodgers snap losing streak

In another game on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4, fueled by a four-run explosion in the eighth inning.

A home run by Dominican Teoscar Hernández put the defending champions ahead 5-4, and Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández sealed the win with a three-run homer.

The Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak and tied the San Diego Padres for second place in the NL West, both teams with 17 wins and 10 losses.

In St. Louis, young Venezuelan star Jackson Chourio ended an 11-game home run drought in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.