Scott Jennings and a viral reflection on judicial blocking of Trump's agenda: "It's a constitutional crisis"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de abril, 2025

Scott Jennings defended Donald Trump and criticized the district judges blocking the Republican agenda. The president recently faced a new wave of judicial setbacks slowing his policy agenda. This did not go unnoticed by the CNN political commentator, who left a new reflection that went viral. He assured the existence of a "lawfare" against the president and therefore a "constitutional crisis".

Last Thursday, April 24, Trump received three pieces of bad news from the courts: different justices struck down his Trump executive order to freeze funding to schools that fund DEI initiatives, ordered the return of a Salvadoran migrant who had previously been deported, and paused another executive order requiring voter ID.

Although the president was frustrated by the situation, he assured having "great respect for the judges," both district and Supreme Court members.

"What they want is to keep legislating"

In this context, Jennings analyzed the situation in his regular television slot, "The difference between saying whether you're complying with the law and then you have these individual district court judges setting effectively broad federal policy that is specifically reserved for the president of the United States, I think we do have a constitutional crisis. And it's being caused by these judges."

"These judges are supposed to be settling discreet, specific matters, not policy setting. I think Vance is right. I think Trump has a point. And these judges want nothing more to continue to lawfare in their own country," Jennings added on 'CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip'.

Jennings worked in both the George W. Bush White House and with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He subsequently joined as a CNN contributor in 2017. Since then, though especially during the past election cycle, he stood out as the network's most high-profile conservative voice.

Moments later, he argued with other members of the panel, whom he accused of backing the judicial bloc of the president's agenda. "They're doing this on purpose. I get it. You want individual federal judges who hate Donald Trump to tie him up for four years. If you want big policy questions decided, let the Supreme Court do it. But in the interim, the executive has to be allowed to do it. No problem," the CNN commentator continued.

Jennings' statements surpassed one million reproductions on the social media X, where he added the following: "The objective is clear: nullify the election results and stall Trump until 2028. This is the REAL constitutional crisis."