Trump assures that he would "never defy" the Supreme Court and promises to abide by judicial decisions despite rulings against them

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de abril, 2025

In an interview published Friday by Time magazine, President Donald Trump declared he would "never defy" the U.S. Supreme Court and reiterated his respect for the courts, nearly 100 days into his term in office.

"I believe in the court system," the president said. "I never defy the Supreme Court. I wouldn't do that. I'm a big believer in the Supreme Court and have a lot of respect for the justices." He also noted that he is committed to respecting the decisions of all courts, including district courts.

At the center of the debate: the Abrego Garcia case

The President's statements coincide with a stage in which his administration is facing several legal processes derived from the first executive orders signed from the White House. Some of these measures have been temporarily suspended by federal judges, generating an intense legal debate.

One of the most significant cases is that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, allegedly linked to MS-13, who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, a rule in effect since 1798. The case was reviewed by the Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled that he should be repatriated to the United States.

Government officials stated that his departure from the country was due to an "administrative error". The president, referring to the issue, indicated that he has left the management of the case in the hands of his legal team. "I give them no instructions… frankly, bringing him back and retrying him wouldn't bother me, but I leave that up to my lawyer," he added.

Relationship with El Salvador

During the recent visit of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to Washington, several bilateral issues were discussed. Regarding Abrego Garcia, Attorney General Pam Bondi clarified that the decision of his return is up to El Salvador.

When asked if he has personally requested his return, Trump said that his lawyers have not asked him to do so and that so far no one, except the Time journalist, had raised that possibility. He reiterated that he is confident in his legal team's handling of the matter.

Meanwhile, federal judge Paula Xinis ordered an expedited discovery process to evaluate the efforts made by the government to facilitate compliance with the court decision. The case remains under review.