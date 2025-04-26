Trump blasts NFL franchises for not picking Deion Sanders' son in early rounds of Draft: "Are they stupid?"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de abril, 2025

While Shedeur Sanders was shaping up to be one of the most coveted players in the Draft of the NFL, it turns out he wasn't picked by any team in the early rounds. This not only caught the attention of football fans, but also the president, as Donald Trump picked up his phone and expressed his outrage on Truth Social.

Sanders, son of legend Deion Sanders, is a 23-year-old quarterback seen as one of the college players with the most potential. Therefore, seeing that he was not chosen in the first rounds, social networks were filled with memes and comments about it.

Between the budget reconciliation debate, the judicial block to his agenda, and the trade situation, President Trump made time to speak out on the Sanders case.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," he expressed on his own social media.

"He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!" Trump said.

Because of the selection system, the franchise with the worst performance in the previous season, in this case the Tennessee Titans, is the first pick among college soccer's best. That first pick was quarterback Cam Ward, who last season completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions.