Trump at risk: Intelligence alerts former president to 'real and specific' Iranian intent to assassinate him

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

This Tuesday, the presidential campaign of Republican candidate Donald Trump announced that the former president was notified about "real and specific" threats from Iran, which are aimed at an attempt on his life.

According to the statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alerted Trump about concrete plans to assassinate him, which could be driven by Iranian elements in an attempt to generate chaos and destabilization within the United States.

Growing threat

The Trump campaign noted that "continued and coordinated attacks" emanating from Iran have "heightened in the past few months" and that U.S. government security agencies are working to protect the former president and ensure that the November presidential election is not affected by these attempts at interference or violence.

These threats are linked to the simmering conflict between Iran and the United States, especially following the 2020 assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in an airstrike ordered by Trump during his tenure. In response, Tehran vowed retaliation, including high-profile threats against U.S. leaders. Since then, several former Trump administration officials have been the target of threats, including Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, and John R. Bolton, former national security advisor.

Iranian denials

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the statement from the Trump campaign. However, Iran has previously denied accusations of interference in U.S. internal affairs, calling these allegations baseless.

Cyber accusations

The tensions between Washington and Tehran are not limited to physical security alone. Last month, U.S. government officials accused Iranian hackers of launching a cyberattack on Trump's campaign.