The U.S. blames Iran for cyberattack on Trump's campaign

Several U.S. federal intelligence agencies announced Monday that Iran is responsible for the computer attack against Donald Trump's presidential campaign that was revealed on Aug. 10.

"We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activityduring this election cycle," the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement.

This "includes recently reported activities to compromise ex-President Trump's campaign, which the intelligence community attributes to Iran," they add.

On Aug. 10, Trump's campaign team claimed to have suffered a cyberattack and accused "foreign sources" of having leaked internal communications and a dossier on JD Vance, the Republican's running mate.

U.S. intelligence further estimated Monday that Tehran sought to contact "individuals with direct access to both parties' presidential campaigns."

"Iran seeks to sow discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions," the FBI, ODNI and CISA claimed in the statement.

On August 12, the United States warned Iran that interfering in its November presidential election has consequences.

It claimed to have "a number of tools to hold Iran accountable" and warned that it will not hesitate to "use them."

"This approach is not new. Iran and Russia have used these stratagems not only in the United States (...) but in other countries around the world," he says to note.

In 2016, the Democratic Party's emails were also hacked, in particular those of its candidate, Hillary Clinton, who was then also facing Trump.

Trump was criticized for encouraging the data theft attributed to Russia.

Subsequently, U.S. intelligence services concluded that Russia influenced the 2016 election in favor of Trump, something he denies.