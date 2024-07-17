Iranian regime has plan to assassinate Donald Trump, U.S. intelligence detects

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T00:34:49.000Z"}

U.S. authorities obtained critical information about an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, several sources told CNN. However, the same sources clarified that they do not believe the threat is related to the shooting that wounded Trump.

According to the report, an official from the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) confirmed that the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) was alerted to the growing threat, leading to an increase in resources devoted to protecting the former president. Despite these additional measures, a 20-year-old man managed to climb onto the roof of a nearby warehouse and shoot Trump.

Although the FBI is still investigating the full details of the shooting, no links have been identified between the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, and other accomplices, domestic or foreign.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the NSC, stated, "At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic."

Context of the threats

Iran vowed revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, carried out by the U.S. military in January 2020. Since then, several former Trump administration officials have been the subject of threats, including Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, and John R. Bolton, former national security adviser.

Adrienne Watson stated, "As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump Administration officials for years. These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassim Suleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority."

Trump campaign statements

The Trump campaign did not disclose whether they were aware of the Iranian threat. In a statement, they stated, "We do not comment on President Trump’s security detail. All questions should be directed to The United States Secret Service."