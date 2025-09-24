Rubio: Palestinian state recognitions derailed hostage talks

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday emphasized that there is no Palestinian state, despite recognition by several Western countries this week, and said the diplomatic initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia had actually derailed efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“There is no Palestinian state, no matter how many papers they put out, and the only time there’ll ever be one is if there is a negotiation with Israel—which right now is impossible because they have a war going on with Hamas,” Rubio told CBS News in an interview.

He noted that Hamas “butchered” some 1,200 Israelis during its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. “As long as that’s going on, the whole thing is irrelevant; it’s almost a vanity project for a couple of these world leaders,” he said.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with the leaders of Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco, recognized a Palestinian state at a summit in New York. The move followed similar actions by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal the previous day.

Rubio stressed that the diplomatic initiative has, in fact, had a negative impact. “It actually derailed talks that were going on and made it even harder to get Hamas to enter into concessions that might have brought this to an end,” he said.

He nevertheless added that there still existed a “window of opportunity” to pursue a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement, and that U.S. President Donald Trump was the only leader in the world who could broker such a resolution.

Also on Tuesday, Rubio clarified in an interview with “FOX & Friends” that the Trump administration is rejecting half-measures and demanding that Hamas immediately release all 48 hostages at once.

The top American diplomat also dismissed media reports that Washington had received a letter from Hamas requesting a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 Israeli hostages.

“We haven’t seen the letter, we don’t have that letter, and even if we did, it wouldn’t matter,” said Rubio. “The president’s already made clear: He’s not interested in 60 days, 10 people. He wants all the hostages out, all 48, including the 20 who are alive.”

Hamas releases propaganda video of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel

The Hamas terrorist group on Monday published a propaganda video of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, an hour before the start of Rosh Hashanah in the Jewish state.



Ohel’s family has requested that no photos or excerpts from the video be published.



“Our family is shaken and in pain following the release of Alon’s video by Hamas. It’s evident that Alon is losing vision in his right eye, and he appears thin and distressed,” said the captive’s parents, Idit and Kobi, in a statement issued by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.



“We demand that as a precondition for any negotiations or additional assistance to Hamas, eye specialists must examine Alon and provide him with treatment,” it continued.

© JNS