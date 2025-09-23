Trump at the United Nations: 'The UN is supposed to stop invasions not create them and not finance them'

Published by Williams PerdomoSantiago Ospital 23 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump delivered a tough speech to the United Nations General Assembly. During his message, the Republican criticized the UN's position on global conflicts.

"The UN has such tremendous potential... for the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a strongly worded letter, and then never follow that letter up. It's EMPTY WORDS—and empty words do not solve war. The only thing that solves war... is ACTION," the president said during his speech.

In that sense, the president assured that "not only is the UN not solving the problems it should—too often, it is actually creating new problems.... The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders... The UN is supposed to stop invasions—not create them and not finance them."

The Republican also remembered that he has helped end at least seven international conflicts without receiving any support from the UN.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much," the president joked during his speech.

"Release the hostages now"

In addition, the president noted that, in his view, recognition of a Palestinian state would be a reward for the atrocities committed by Hamas. He argued that, on the contrary, the release of all hostages held by the terrorist group should be demanded.

"Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now," the president said.

For Trump, the country has regained respect in the eyes of the international community. "America is respected again, like it has never been respected before," Trump expressed.

On the war in Ukraine, the president argued that European countries should stop buying oil from Russia. He pointed to China and India as the "main financiers" of the war.

"In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs... But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures... they have to immediately cease ALL energy purchases from Russia," the president said.

"We will blow you out of existence" The president also referred to U.S. military operations in the Caribbean. "We’ve begun using the supreme power of the U.S. military to destroy Venezuela terrorists and trafficking networks led by Maduro. To every thug smuggling poisonous drugs into America: 'We will blow you out of existence'," Trump said.

Trump also highlighted his own immigration policy and explained that, "we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border, and removing illegal aliens from the United States."

Similarly, he asserted that European countries are "going to hell" because of illegal immigration, and claimed that the UN is contributing to what he called an invasion.

"It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders," Trump said at the UN General Assembly.

The "green scam" of climate change



"The greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world." That's how the Republican described the climate change narrative, asserting that doomsday forecasts about the future had been proven wrong. "They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes."

"If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail," he told the assembled leaders.

In another portion of his speech he took aim at globalism, which he defined as "asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire society." That, he said, must be "rejected completely and totally." Which is why Trump himself said he had withdrawn the United States from the "fake" Paris Agreement.

In contrast, he highlighted his own energy policy: "I unleashed massive energy production and signed historic executive orders to hunt for oil… but we don't have to do much hunting because we have the most oil and gas in the world."

He also offered to export "abundant affordable energy" to any nation that required it. "We’re proudly exporting energy all over the world, we are now the largest exporter."