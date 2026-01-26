IDF recovers body of Ran Gvili, last hostage in Gaza

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de enero, 2026

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed its soldiers recovered the body of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage, from the Gaza Strip.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of the hostage Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, that their loved one has been identified and will be laid to rest,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) volunteer from Meitar, “fell in battle on the morning of October 7, 2023, and his body was abducted to the Gaza Strip,” the military statement added.

“The IDF shares the family’s grief. The IDF will continue to accompany the families and the returnees and to act to strengthen the security of Israel’s citizens,” it said.

With Gvili’s return, Hamas is holding no Israeli captives for the first time since 2014, when the terrorist organization seized the remains of two IDF soldiers killed during the Gaza war that year, the military noted.

“The return of Ran, of blessed memory, for burial is a painful moment of closure—with the return of the last hostage from the territory of the Gaza Strip to the Land of Israel,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Gvili was “a courageous fighter, driven by a deep sense of mission and national responsibility. His bravery on that difficult morning is part of the story of the steadfastness and determination shown by the fighters and security forces in the face of the terrorist attack,” continued Katz.

His return “underscores the State of Israel’s commitment to its soldiers and civilians: to bring every single person home—as we promised the families and the Israeli public,” he said. “That is mutual responsibility.”

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy on Monday spoke with Gvili’s father, Itzik, “updated him on the details and extended a warm embrace to him and the entire family,” the force’s Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

“The commissioner once again emphasized Rani’s determination and bravery,” it continued. “A officer in the YASAM unit, Rani shielded the civilians of the State of Israel with his body, acting with courage and self-sacrifice in defense of others.

“An honor convoy led by the Israel Police will escort Rani’s coffin” to the Israeli Health Ministry’s National Center of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv, the statement said.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday that the IDF since late last week had been “conducting a focused operation to exhaust all of the intelligence that has been gathered in the effort to locate” Gvili.

“Operation Brave Heart” focused on a cemetery in northern Gaza and included extensive scanning while utilizing all available intelligence.

Gvili fought with extraordinary courage on Oct. 7. When the attacks began, he left his house, put on his uniform and headed out to fight. Only 10 days before he had broken his shoulder, and was waiting for surgery, his father said in an interview with Israel Hayom last month.

“Rani told us he would not let his friends fight alone, and that even with the fracture he could still hold a handgun,” said Itzik Gvili. “I will never forget the look in his eyes. It was as if he was saying, ‘This is what I have waited for my entire life.’”

Gvili went to the Beersheva police station, joining forces headed toward Alumim, a religious kibbutz located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

During the battle close to Alumim, he rescued about 100 people who had fled the Nova music festival and killed 14 Hamas terrorist forces.

He was shot in the arm and leg during the fighting. He held his position, choosing not to evacuate and radioing information about the enemy forces until he died from his wounds. Hamas then seized his body.

The terror group abducted a total of 251 Israelis and foreign nationals on Oct. 7. Of those, 168 were freed alive and the remaining dead, whose bodies were returned in truce deals or recovered in IDF operations.

