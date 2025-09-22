Israel reveals British officials held secret meetings with Hamas terrorists

Published by Leandro Fleischer 22 de septiembre, 2025

The United Kingdom Foreign Office, known as the Foreign Office, is at the center of a controversy after an alleged meeting between British diplomats and Hamas members in 2022, according to reports by Daily Express and Israel Hayom.

This information has generated criticism because the meeting would have violated the United Kingdom's official policy of "no contact" with designated terrorist organizations.

According to reports, documents recovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza show that a staff member of the British Consulate in Israel held a meeting with Hamas representatives. This group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, was declared in its entirety a terrorist organization by the United Kingdom in 2021, when the proscription was extended to include not only its military wing, but also its political wing. The "no contact" measure means that the British government is not to maintain official communication with Hamas due to its status as a proscribed group.

According to translations of the documents by NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based organization dedicated to monitoring NGO activities, the purpose of the meeting was to reassure Hamas representatives that British funding for projects in Gaza would continue. This suggests that the aim was to ensure that funds earmarked for humanitarian or development initiatives in the Strip would not be affected by the group's proscription.

The UK's response



The British Foreign Office did not deny that the meeting took place, but maintained that a meeting with senior officials of the terrorist group did not take place. "In February 2022, a member of staff was summoned by Hamas-led police to explain the UK's work in Gaza," it said, the Daily Express indicated. However, the revelation has raised questions about how interactions with proscribed groups are handled and whether U.K. policies are consistently applied.

The UK's controversial foreign policy

This case highlights the tensions between the UK's diplomatic and humanitarian objectives in conflict regions such as Gaza, where Hamas exercises political and administrative control, and the need to comply with anti-terrorism regulations. The news has reignited the debate over transparency and consistency in British foreign policy, especially after it recently recognized a Palestinian state alongside countries such as Canada, Portugal and Australia, among others.