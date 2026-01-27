Kaploun: ‘Historically illiterate,’ Jew-hatred for Walz to say Minnesotans under ICE like Anne Frank

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 27 de enero, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former Democratic nominee for U.S. vice president, said that people in his state, where federal law enforcement is engaged, are having experiences like Anne Frank did under the Nazis in Amsterdam.

“We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside,” he said on Sunday at a press conference. “Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank.”

“Somebody’s gonna write that children’s story about Minnesota,” he said, alongside Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general.

Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, stated that “ignorance like this cheapens the horror of the Holocaust.”

“Anne Frank was in Amsterdam legally and abided by Dutch law. She was hauled off to a death camp because of her race and religion,” he wrote. “Her story has nothing to do with the illegal immigration, fraud and lawlessness plaguing Minnesota today.”

“Our brave law enforcement should be commended, not tarred with this historically illiterate and antisemitic comparison,” Kaploun added.

