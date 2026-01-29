Melania Trump says her top priority is reuniting more children separated by the war in Ukraine with their families

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de enero, 2026

First lady Melania Trump affirmed during an interview on Wednesday with Fox News that her top priority right now is to get more children reunited with their families in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, assuring that she is currently working on that goal and that she is confident President Donald Trump's administration will succeed on the issue. "I’m working on it, and I think I’ll have a lot of support, as I had with the previous ones. I’m working on reuniting more children. I think we will have success. That’s for me very satisfying because we will be bringing children home," the first lady said.

During the interview, Melania also touched on other topics, including her new documentary, which portrays her life during the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration. "Films bring families and friends together, sitting side-by-side, sharing the collective moment. In doing so, they will not simply watch my film, they will participate in a great American tradition and become part of our nation's history," she said.

Days earlier, Melania hosted a private screening of the film at the White House, marking the first time her husband had seen it in its entirety. Subsequently, the president took to social media to promote it. MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today – Selling out, FAST!", Trump wrote in a Jan. 26 post. The film is scheduled for worldwide release in select theaters on Friday, January 30.

Melania and the war in Ukraine

Since the start of this second Trump administration, Melania has focused her efforts on reunifying war-affected children. In October, she reported that eight Ukrainian children had been reunited with their families following ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In August, the first lady wrote a letter addressed to Putin and asked her husband to deliver it personally during her meeting with the Russian leader in Alaska.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the transfer of Ukrainian children out of their country to be raised as Russian citizens. The first lady, speaking to reporters at the White House in October, noted that Putin responded to her letter and that, from that contact, an "open channel of communication" was established regarding the welfare of these minors. "We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all the people involved in this war," she said. He added that the eight children were reunited with their families "within the last 24 hours."