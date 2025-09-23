France and four other countries join the recognition of Palestine as a state

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de septiembre, 2025

More than a dozen countries announced between Sunday and Monday that they recognize Palestine as a state, raising the number to more than 150 nations that have adopted this position at the UN. The decision, promoted mainly by European governments, contrasts with the firm opposition of Israel and the United States, which warn that unilateral recognition will not bring peace and security to the region.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal did so. On Monday, they were joined by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, San Marino and Andorra, all during a conference on the so-called "two-state solution" held in New York in the framework of the United Nations General Assembly.

Macron defends the measure

French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that "the time has come" to take this step, claiming that coexistence between Israel and Palestine would be "the only possible solution." Macron called the recognition a "defeat for Hamas," although he insisted that France maintains a historic commitment to Israel.

European conditions and nuances

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever warned that the full opening of diplomatic relations will only be possible when Hamas is removed from any possible Palestinian government and all hostages are released.

In the same vein, Prince Albert II of Monaco stated that a balanced solution will only be viable if Hamas is disarmed. From Malta, Robert Abela said that a political path to Palestinian self-determination would be the "worst outcome" for the terrorist group.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden described the decision as a "commitment to hope," while Andorra and San Marino joined the bloc with announcements in New York, citing the need for a political solution to the conflict.