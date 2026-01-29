Rapper compares Gaza, Minneapolis

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de enero, 2026

The rapper Macklemore stated on Tuesday that “Gaza and Minneapolis are not separate stories.”

“They operate through the same machinery that treats people as disposable and calls it order,” he wrote. “Different places, the same architecture of harm. Property protected, always stolen. Profit prioritized. Violence justified.”

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty and whose hits include “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us,” has more than 20 million followers across various social media platforms.

The Anti-Defamation League has said that the rapper “villainizes Israel” and “tokenizes Jews who pass his anti-Zionist litmus test.”

“How many false claims and antisemitic tropes can Macklemore fit into one song?” it said.

©️JNS