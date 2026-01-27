Trump admin marks Holocaust memory day, says it’s fighting ‘scourge of antisemitism’

Published by Andrew Bernard 27 de enero, 2026

The Trump administration marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday with messages declaring the need to combat contemporary Jew-hatred.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that the murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis “remains an indelible blight on mankind.”

“In remembrance of all who perished during the Holocaust and in honor of all those who survived and rebuilt their lives from the ashes, we renew our pledge that such evil will never again attain a stronghold in the West,” the president stated.

“After I took office as the 47th president of the United States, I proudly made it this administration’s priority directing the federal government to use all appropriate legal tools to combat the scourge of antisemitism,” he stated. “My administration will remain a steadfast and unequivocal champion for Jewish Americans and the God-given right of every American to practice their faith freely, openly and without fear.”

The United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day as an annual observance in 2005 to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945.

Israel holds its Holocaust remembrance day, Yom HaShoah, between April and May each year to mark the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on the Hebrew calendar.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote that International Holocaust Remembrance Day reflects an “enduring commitment” of the United States.

“As we commemorate the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, we reaffirm a solemn and moral truth: All human beings are valuable and endowed by their Creator with inherent dignity and certain unalienable rights,” Rubio stated.

“The United States will always counter antisemitism worldwide, champion justice for Holocaust survivors and heirs and defend the integrity of Holocaust memory,” he said.

© JNS