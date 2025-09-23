Hamas congratulates countries that recognized a Palestinian state

Published by Leandro Fleischer 23 de septiembre, 2025

Hamas issued an official statement Tuesday expressing its support for the declarations of recognition of the Palestinian state, such as those made by the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Australia and Canada, among other countries, Israeli media reported.

The terrorist group stressed that the UN resolution of the previous day represents "an opportunity to transform international positions into concrete actions," Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

Hamas further cited the need for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza; the release of terrorists holed up in Israel in exchange for some hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre, the worst massacre directed against Jews - in which non-Jews were also killed - since the Holocaust; the guarantee of the arrival of humanitarian aid, which the terrorist group has been accused of stealing; the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip; and a halt to the expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

In the statement, Hamas said it "welcomes all positions that seek to grant justice to the Palestinian people and fulfill their aspirations to liberate their land and return to it."

It further expressed appreciation for international calls to "put an end to the Zionist occupation, establish a fully sovereign Palestinian state and guarantee the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people," without clarifying what the borders or leadership of such a state would be.

It should be noted that the terrorist group does not recognize the State of Israel and aims to eliminate it. In fact, shortly after the October 7 massacre it stated its intention to repeat the slaughter.

The group also noted that allowing the Government of Israel, which it called "fascist-extremist," to act without restraint or accountability in the face of "crimes of genocide and the exacerbation of hunger" committed over 23 months constitutes "a stain of shame" on all those who support Israel and those who do not act to stop the aggression and bring its criminal leaders to justice.

Hamas reiterated that, together with all "resistance" forces, it represents "a national current for liberation and return." It further stated that "the weapon of resistance is a national right guaranteed by all religions and international laws, until the end of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

"A huge prize for terrorism"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Sunday that there will be no Palestinian state, and said an Israeli response to international recognition by several Western countries will come upon his return from a visit to the United States.

"I have a clear message for those leaders who have recognized a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: they are awarding a huge prize to terrorism," Netanyahu said. "And I have another message: it will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of Jordan," he added.

The Israeli leader recalled that he has long been opposing the creation of such a state against vast international pressure.

"The response against the latest attempt to impose on us a terrorist state in the heart of our country will come after my return from the United States," he said.