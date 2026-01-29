US warns that Delcy Rodríguez has no long-term future in Venezuela while María Corina Machado says that the transition is moving forward after meeting with Rubio

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de enero, 2026

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado met on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting that coincided with Washington's warning that Delcy Rodríguez does not represent a permanent solution to Venezuela. At the meeting's conclusion, which lasted over an hour, Machado assured that the country's liberation would have a profound impact on the entire region and that concrete advances towards democratic change were already underway.

Machado maintained that, despite the obstacles, the democratic movement has achieved progress that previously seemed impossible. "Few believed that we would be here today," he said, noting that the support of the United States has been decisive in sustaining the process.

Progress that seemed impossible before

In this context, the leader maintained that the opposition is close to achieving the goal of a democratic transition and that this process has the backing of the world's major democracies, as well as the government of President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We are very close to consolidating what we have longed for," he assured.

Political prisoners as a priority

Machado also sent a direct message to those people who continue to be detained for political reasons. She pointed out that more than 700 are still imprisoned and that 301 have already been released, reiterating that their situation is a priority within the transition process supported by the United States.

"Venezuela will be free," he expressed, as he reaffirmed his commitment to those who remain in custody of the regime.

Response to Delcy Rodriguez and signs of weakening Delcy Rodríguez, against Donald Trump's administration, Machado indicated that what is relevant is not what she says, but what the regime is doing.

She affirmed that concrete facts are taking place that show a weakening of the repressive apparatus and maintained that the process is advancing with firm steps. Regarding the messages of who currently leads the Venezuelan regime, against Donald Trump's administration, Machado indicated that what is relevant is not what she says, but what the regime is doing.

Objective: to return to Venezuela

Machado explained that her priority is to return to the country "very soon" to promote the democratic transition process from within.

Rubio: Rodriguez is not a long-term solution



That same day, Rubio warned before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the Trump Administration has no plans to allow the Venezuelan ruling elite to remain in power indefinitely.

Rubio acknowledged that the current contact with Delcy Rodriguez is temporary and does not represent a final solution for the country.

"We’re not even four weeks into this thing, and if it continues to look like this in six months, nine months, or a year from now—if progress isn’t being made—we’ll have very different feelings about it," he said.

He added that while much progress has been made in a short time, this is not the end state Washington wants for Venezuela.

Concern in the Senate

Rubio's remarks came as senators from both parties expressed support for the ouster of Nicolás Maduro and concern about the U.S. relationship with regime figures, despite a history of human rights abuses and political repression.

Rubio insisted that the current cooperation does not seek to perpetuate the existing system but to move toward something completely different.

"In the long term, by no means is our policy to leave in place something permanent that’s as corrupt as you’ve described," he said.