Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeños from Sinaloa: 431 Cases and a CDC alert in 32 states

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2026

The United States is tracking a salmonella outbreak that has spread beyond a single state. The common thread is jalapeños. The CDC and health authorities have not closed the case: the investigation remains open, and the products have already been recalled.

The latest advisory, dated August 21, 2026, brings the total number of infected to 431, 86 more than in the previous report. There are 57 people hospitalized, 21 of whom are new cases. No one has died. The map now covers 32 states, five more than last time.

What’s been recalled

According to the CDC, the jalapeños in question were distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors and were grown in Sinaloa, Mexico. These peppers ended up in burritos, bowls, guacamole, pico de gallo, sandwiches, salsa, salads, soup mixes, stuffed mushrooms, and condiments.

Several products made with these jalapeños have already been recalled. The CDC refers readers to the FDA and FSIS lists to check, product by product, which brands and lots are affected.

What to do if you have these jalapeños at home

Anyone who has jalapeños or products made with those peppers at home should stop eating, selling, or serving them. The CDC's advice is clear: throw them away or return them to the store. Afterward, scrub any cutting board, knife, or container that has come into contact with these peppers with hot water and soap—or run them through the dishwasher.

The CDC advises seeking urgent medical attention if you experience diarrhea accompanied by a fever of over 102°F, diarrhea lasting more than two days, blood in the stool, vomiting that prevents you from drinking, or signs of dehydration.

Common symptoms—diarrhea, fever, and cramps—appear between 6 hours and 6 days later. Most people recover within 4 to 7 days without treatment. Children under 5, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of being hospitalized.

The warning remains in effect: do not assume these jalapeños are safe until the FDA and CDC conclude their investigation.