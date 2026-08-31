From California to the English countryside: Harry and Meghan's new beginning
After six years in the United States, the duke and duchess of Sussex have reportedly chosen this exclusive rural region to settle down with their children, although the exact location of their new home remains a secret
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to United Kingdom along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after settling in Montecito, Calif. According to reports compiled by AFP, the couple is reportedly looking for a new home in the Cotswolds, one of the most exclusive rural areas in England.
The region, known for its honey-colored stone villages and countryside landscapes, has become a haven for celebrities, businesspeople and financiers. David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, and Liam Gallagher are among the personalities associated with the area.
The Cotswolds also hold special significance for Harry. His father, King Charles III, owns Highgrove House there, the residence where the prince spent part of his childhood. The Sussexes' new home is not part of any royal estate, and its exact location has not yet been revealed.
A return dividing opinions
According to reports, Archie and Lilibet have already been enrolled in British schools. However, Harry and Meghan are said to be keeping their mansion in Montecito and another home in Portugal, suggesting they may split their time among the three countries.