From California to the English countryside: Harry and Meghan's new beginning

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de agosto, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to United Kingdom along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after settling in Montecito, Calif. According to reports compiled by AFP, the couple is reportedly looking for a new home in the Cotswolds, one of the most exclusive rural areas in England.

The region, known for its honey-colored stone villages and countryside landscapes, has become a haven for celebrities, businesspeople and financiers. David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, and Liam Gallagher are among the personalities associated with the area.

The Cotswolds also hold special significance for Harry. His father, King Charles III, owns Highgrove House there, the residence where the prince spent part of his childhood. The Sussexes' new home is not part of any royal estate, and its exact location has not yet been revealed.