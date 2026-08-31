The 'heir to Jobs' who shone in his own right: Tim Cook's legacy as Apple's CEO

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2026

This Monday, Tim Cook is handing over the executive reins of Apple to John Ternus. After 15 years at the helm of the company, Cook's legacy is one of the most solid and enduring in the company's history. While the market valued Apple at about $350,000 million in 2011, today it stands at around $4.6 trillion. The company went from generating about $108 billion annually to nearly $400 billion, with a diversification that extends beyond the iPhone.

From 'Jobs' heir' to the star of growth

When Cook took over as Apple's CEO, many saw him as an operational manager, not as a design visionary. While Jobs was the company's creative icon, Cook proved to be the opposite. He led the company to unprecedented expansion in products and services, with a focus on the global supply chain and operational efficiency that turned Apple into a machine with unbeatable margins. His legacy is not just the numbers, but having turned Apple into a hub of sustainable innovation and profitability.

Products that changed the market



Apple Watch and AirPods : accessories that generate billions in revenue and create new usage habits.

: accessories that generate billions in revenue and create new usage habits. Apple Vision Pro : the first mass-market AR/VR headset.

: the first mass-market AR/VR headset. Services: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Pay and iCloud+ surpassed $109,000 million in revenue in 2025, making services account for more than 25% of total revenue. The company reduced its reliance on the iPhone (which now accounts for only about 50% of revenue) and diversified into Mac, iPad, wearables and hardware. Cook introduced entire product categories that are now synonymous with Apple:(which now accounts for only about 50% of revenue) and diversified into Mac, iPad, wearables and hardware.

From CEO to executive chairman: Cook isn't leaving entirely

Cook will not be leaving Apple entirely. After handing over the CEO role to John Ternus, he will become executive chairman, a position in which he will remain involved in global relations, policy and strategic matters. His message to employees was clear: "I am healthy, full of energy, and plan to remain active in the company for a long time."

Ternus, a 25-year hardware veteran, is the internal successor whom Cook personally selected. Cook described him as someone with "an engineer's mind, an innovator's soul, and a heart for leading with integrity."

Arthur Levinson, who has served as Apple's non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become its lead independent director effective this Tuesday. "Tim's unprecedented and exceptional leadership has transformed Apple into the best company in the world. He has time and again launched revolutionary products and services, and his integrity and values permeate everything Apple does," said Levinson.

Tim Cook, the engineer who built the Apple empire Timothy Donald Cook was born on Nov. 1, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in the nearby town of Robertsdale. The son of a shipyard worker and a homemaker, he was the first in his family to attend college, paying for his education by delivering newspapers starting at age 12. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University in 1982 and, while working, earned an MBA from Duke University's prestigious Fuqua School of Business in 1988.

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​His career began at IBM, where he spent 12 years eventually rising to head the North American distribution division. After brief stints at Intelligent Electronics and Compaq, Steve Jobs recruited him in March 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide operations. His talent for logistics, reducing inventory and optimizing the supply chain, led him to become Chief Operating Officer in 2004. In 2009 and 2011, he served as interim CEO during Jobs' medical leaves, until he was named CEO on Aug. 24, 2011, following the founder's resignation.



Scale, logistics and sustainability

Tim Cook leads an Apple that has grown to unimaginable proportions. When he took over as CEO in 2011, the company's market capitalization was around $350 billion; today it exceeds $4 trillion and even approached $5 trillion during his final months at the helm of the company. Revenue has nearly quadrupled.

Cook's greatest contribution was transforming logistics. He reduced inventory, optimized the global supply chain, and turned Apple into a machine with unbeatable costs and margins. This allowed the company to fund innovation and expansion without losing operational control. Cook also drove sustainability: he reduced the company's carbon footprint by more than 60% below 2015 levels, while maintaining revenue growth that nearly quadrupled.

The company's global presence expanded under his leadership. Cook drove expansion in emerging markets and made India a strategic pillar: the company now assembles about a quarter of its iPhones there. Production was diversified to India, Vietnam, and other countries to mitigate the geopolitical risks of dependence on China.