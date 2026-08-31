Messi announces his retirement from the Argentine national team

Published by AFP 31 de agosto, 2026

Star Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentine national team on Monday, nearly a month and a half after losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.

The end of the 39-year-old star's international career comes three weeks after the death of Jorge Messi, his father, agent and a cornerstone of the now-former Argentine captain's career.

"El Diez" thus brings to a close 21 years of representing his country, with which he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2021 and 2025 Copa América tournaments, as well as the 2022 Finalissima.

A turbulent start

He had a turbulent start as he sought to win over his compatriots and bring to Argentina the magic with which he had captivated the world at F.C. Barcelona.

But he really took off under the guidance of head coach Lionel Scaloni, alongside whom he led what many consider the best "Albiceleste" team in history.

"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave my all—not just in recent years, but even before we won everything—and I always fought and gave my all for this jersey," Messi wrote on Instagram.

The announcement of his retirement from international soccer was expected, as the player had already said that the World Cup in North America, in which he was one of the standout players, would be his sixth and final one.

Days after his father's death on Aug. 8, the forward said he was considering moving up his retirement from soccer despite having a contract with Inter Miami through 2028.

"There's not much time left, and chapters are coming to a close—and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being on the national team. I've given it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some truly great young players coming up behind me who deserve to be there," he said on Monday.

Ballon d'Or awards and the affection of an entire country

The winner of eight Ballon d'Or awards revealed that he wrote the statement announcing his farewell to the Albiceleste on July 21, two days after losing the World Cup final to Spain (1-0).

And that his father's passing spurred his decision to end his time with the national team.

"After what happened with my dad, I'm even more convinced than before," he said.