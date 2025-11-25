From jalapeños to blackberries, suspects find unique ways to hide meth

Published by Just The News | Kim Jarrett | The Center Square 25 de noviembre, 2025

The FBI said Monday that 719 kilograms of methamphetamine were found in a shipment of blackberries.

Law enforcement discovered 419 kilograms in a refrigerated truck parked outside a residence on Custer Avenue in Atlanta, according to a release from the FBI.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Juan Hernandez, age 40, and Nelsonen Sorto, age 36, both of Atlanta, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The driver of the truck was not with the shipment, according to a report from the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, was arrested at his residence on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. An additional 300 kilograms was found at the residence, also hidden in blackberries, the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office said Solorio-Alvarado was a native of Mexico living in Gainesville.

The FBI said 719 kilograms is equivalent to 1,585 pounds.

“I know it’s disturbing to the public to realize such large amounts of illegal drugs are being trafficked into our community, but I hope citizens take comfort in knowing the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has investigators who are dedicated to curbing drug activity,” said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch in a statement.

Earlier this year, the FBI said 12 people were arrested after more than 3,200 kilograms of methamphetamine were found in boxes of jalapeños from Mexico. Four of those charged have been sentenced. The other eight will be sentenced in 2026, according to the FBI. Six of those arrested are from Georgia, four from Mexico and two from Alabama.

James Len Ramey, a 53-year-old from Comer, is facing life in prison with a minimum of 10 years in prison and $10 million fine for his role. Prosecutors, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison, say he sold methamphetamine from the Athens location of Rapid Lube, where he worked.

© Just The News.