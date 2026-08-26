International dengue day: Climate and human mobility are driving the disease's spread to new regions

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de agosto, 2026

Dengue is no longer a disease confined exclusively to tropical areas. Rising temperatures, rapid urbanization and international mobility are facilitating its spread to regions where transmission was previously nonexistent or sporadic.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), between January and July 2026, more than 1.5 million cases and more than 500 deaths related to the disease were reported worldwide. Although this figure represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2025, the geographic spread continues to concern health authorities.

Why is dengue spreading?

The World Health Organization identifies several factors behind the phenomenon: climate change, urbanization without proper planning, inadequate access to water and sanitation, population displacement and the growth of international travel.

Higher temperatures and changes in rainfall patterns extend the mosquito activity season and allow species such as Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus to survive in new latitudes. In continental Europe, France confirmed a locally acquired case of dengue fever in 2026, according to latest ECDC update.

Nearly 4 billion people, almost half the world's population, currently live in areas at risk for dengue, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.