WHO declares Uganda Ebola-free after 42 days with no new cases

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de agosto, 2026

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in Uganda over on Thursday. The announcement comes after the country went 42 days without a new case, the timeframe used to consider transmission extinguished.

The last confirmed patient—an imported case—was discharged on July 16, 2026. Since then, no transmission linked to that person has been documented, according to a report by the WHO on X.

A small but imported outbreak

According to AFP, Uganda reported 20 cases and two deaths. Almost all of those infected had traveled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the epidemic remains severe.

The WHO commended the Ugandan government, healthcare workers and international partners for containing the outbreak and preventing it from spreading throughout the country.