Extreme heat drives up emergency room visits and exacerbates unexpected illnesses, according to a study

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de agosto, 2026

High temperatures not only increase the risk of dehydration or heatstroke. They are also linked to a rise in numerous illnesses, injuries and health problems that are not typically considered a direct consequence of a heat wave.

This is the conclusion of a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances, whose findings were reported by Northwestern University and reported by The Associated Press.

The researchers analyzed 916,904 emergency and urgent care visits involving 372,140 adults treated in five healthcare systems in Chicago between May and September from 2011 to 2023. In total, they studied 1,803 diagnoses to determine which ones occurred most frequently when temperatures reached or exceeded 92.66 °F.

Heat was linked to 33 diagnoses

The analysis identified 33 diagnoses associated with extreme heat. These include acute kidney failure, fluid loss, hypotension, edema, rashes and other skin problems, multiple sclerosis, varicose veins and various injuries.

There were also increases in mental and behavioral disorders, insect bites, traffic accidents, assaults and firearm-related injuries.

Some conditions doubled or tripled during days of intense heat. In the case of accidental gunshot wounds, the incidence was more than 30 times higher than that observed on days with temperatures below the analyzed threshold, although these events are rare.

Dr. Abel Kho, one of the study's authors and a professor of internal medicine at Northwestern, explained to the AP that high temperatures increase the likelihood of external injuries and complications linked to kidney disorders or the effects of certain substances, including cannabinoids.

Experts suggest that the physiological stress caused by heat can intensify the effects of certain medications and drugs. Furthermore, previous research has linked high temperatures to increased aggression, irritability and loss of concentration, factors that could contribute to an increase in accidents and violent incidents.