War on illegal immigration: Over 100 detained at Memphis bar, 95 truck drivers arrested in Arizona

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2026

The crackdown on illegal immigration is showing no signs of letting up. In just a few days, two operations on opposite ends of the country have highlighted the intensity of federal pressure. According to advocacy groups, the raids resulted in more than 100 arrests at a Memphis, Tenn., nightclub, and the apprehension of 95 undocumented truck drivers in the Yuma, Ariz., area, right on the southern border.

Over 100 detained at Memphis bar

Early Sunday morning, federal agencies carried out a raid in northeast Memphis. According to a report, a "targeted enforcement operation" involving multiple agencies took place on Macon Road, near the intersection with Maria Street, in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

Witnesses interviewed by Univision claim that at least 120 people were detained and transported in buses and vans.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) was called in around 3:15 a.m. (local time) to provide traffic and crowd control while the operation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE was underway.

In a statement, MPD clarified that it did not participate in the planning or execution of the operation and that it responded solely to maintain public safety. The police noted that they made no arrests or detentions, and that there were no injuries or property damage.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young issued a statement: "This morning's ICE raid on Macon Road has been unsettling for many people in our community, particularly families who are still trying to understand what happened and what it means for their loved ones. I want to be clear: MPD was not involved in planning or carrying out last night's federal operation."

Vecindarios 901: "Under the guise of a criminal search" The advocacy organization Vecindarios 901 stated in a press release that more than 100 people were detained during the operation, which it described as the largest immigration raid in Memphis history and which, according to the organization, was carried out "under the guise of a criminal search."

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​The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) also issued a statement. Its executive director, Lisa Sherman Luna, condemned the action: "When more than 100 people are violently rounded up in the middle of the night, it sends devastating shockwaves through the entire community. Fathers not returning home to their families, roommates left wondering where their friend is, businesses left shuttered and short-staffed as entrepreneurs and workers don’t show up Monday morning."

95 truck drivers detained in Arizona

On the other side of the country, according to a report by Fox News Digital, a multi-agency operation in the Yuma, Arizona, area between Aug. 10 and 14 resulted in the detention of 95 truck drivers without legal status. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), all 95 had obtained state commercial driver's licenses (CDLs): 76 from California, six from New York, and the rest from other states.

The operation targeted human and drug trafficking at the border. In addition to the 95 drivers, authorities arrested four traffickers and 17 migrants, and seized 74 pounds of methamphetamine and 169 pounds of marijuana. In total, 143 suspects from 18 countries were arrested. "We are committed to protecting our citizens from all international threats, whether that is from unlicensed or untrained drivers, or transnational criminal organizations engaged in human or drug trafficking," acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle told Fox News Digital.

The case has reignited the debate over driver's licenses. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is finalizing a rule that would limit commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to holders of H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visas and would prevent the use of the employment authorization document (EAD) as proof of eligibility. "Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig," warned Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.