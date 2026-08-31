Iranian regime sentences two women to death over January protests in Isfahan

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2026

Two women accused of participating in the anti-government protests in January have been sentenced to death in Iran, human rights groups reported Monday. This is the first case of women being sentenced to death for these demonstrations, at a time when executions of detainees involved in those protests are on the rise.

The sentences resulted from separate trials, both linked to incidents in Isfahan, the epicenter of the nationwide protests that peaked on the nights of Jan. 8 and 9.

29 men executed, but no women so far

The Iranian regime has executed 29 men on charges related to the protests, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway. No women have been hanged in connection with these demonstrations. IHR has recorded at least 16 women executed this year for other crimes.

Taraneh Rahimi, 20

Taraneh Rahimi was sentenced to death along with nine men for incidents that took place in a square in Isfahan during the protests. Two people were killed in those riots, including a member of the security forces, according to the Norway-based organization Hengaw and the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Other defendants in the same case received prison sentences of up to 36 years, including her sister Romina. HRANA states that the defense attorneys did not have access to a significant portion of the case file and were not given sufficient time to review the evidence.

Leila Abolhasani, 43

Leila Abolhasani, a mother of two teenagers, was convicted by a court in Isfahan of setting a store on fire during the protests, according to the legal watchdog Dadban and HRANA. The family denies this, saying she was merely filming the burning store.

The charge is "waging war against God," a crime that can carry the death penalty in Iran. The case has been referred to the Supreme Court for review.

According to AFP, if confirmed, the convictions would break a pattern that NGOs had until now taken for granted: executions related to the 2026 protests had so far affected only men.