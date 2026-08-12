What is CKM syndrome and why is it such a concern for doctors in the United States?

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de agosto, 2026

A condition that, until a few years ago, didn't even have a standardized name has become a new priority for cardiovascular medicine in the United States.

Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic, or CKM syndrome, is a concept that explains how problems such as obesity, diabetes, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease can develop in an interrelated manner and collectively increase the risk of serious complications.

The scale of the problem is considerable. The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that approximately one in three U.S. adults has at least three components or risk factors associated with CKM. In addition, the first clinical guideline specifically addressing this syndrome, published in June 2026, notes that nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor, such as being overweight or having high blood pressure, abnormal lipid levels, elevated blood glucose or impaired kidney function.

What is CKM syndrom?

CKM syndrome is not a new disease caused by a single agent, nor is it a diagnosis that depends on a single test.

It is a clinical framework created to recognize the close relationship between the heart, kidneys and metabolism.

The American Heart Association explains that conditions traditionally treated separately—such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease—can influence one another and create a cycle of progressive deterioration.

When these systems begin to fail, the risk can spread to various parts of the body and contribute to problems such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, heart attack, stroke, peripheral artery disease or kidney failure.

The importance of this connection led the AHA, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) to publish the first comprehensive clinical guideline for the prevention, detection, evaluation and treatment of CKM syndrome.

The five stages of CKM syndrome

One of the main changes introduced by this approach is the classification of individuals into five stages, from 0 to 4, based on their metabolic, renal and cardiovascular status.

Stage 0 : Corresponds to individuals without significant CKM risk factors and with healthy cardiovascular, metabolic and renal parameters.

: Corresponds to individuals without significant CKM risk factors and with healthy cardiovascular, metabolic and renal parameters. Stage 1 : Excess adipose tissue or adipose tissue dysfunction is present, such as overweight, abdominal obesity, or early metabolic abnormalities, but there are still no other significant metabolic factors, chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease.

: Excess adipose tissue or adipose tissue dysfunction is present, such as overweight, abdominal obesity, or early metabolic abnormalities, but there are still no other significant metabolic factors, chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. Stage 2 : Metabolic factors such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes or hypertriglyceridemia, moderate- or high-risk chronic kidney disease, or a combination thereof are already present, although there is still no clinical or subclinical cardiovascular disease.

: Metabolic factors such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes or hypertriglyceridemia, moderate- or high-risk chronic kidney disease, or a combination thereof are already present, although there is still no clinical or subclinical cardiovascular disease. Stage 3 : This stage indicates a high cardiovascular risk. It may include subclinical cardiovascular disease, very high-risk kidney disease or an estimated probability of cardiovascular disease greater than 20% over the next 10 years as determined by the PREVENT tool.

: This stage indicates a high cardiovascular risk. It may include subclinical cardiovascular disease, very high-risk kidney disease or an estimated probability of cardiovascular disease greater than 20% over the next 10 years as determined by the PREVENT tool. Stage 4: The most advanced stage, includes patients who already have clinical cardiovascular disease—such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke or peripheral artery disease—in addition to metabolic factors, excess body fat or kidney disease.

What symptoms should raise concern?

One of the problems with CKM syndrome is that its early stages can develop without obvious symptoms. For this reason, the American Heart Association emphasizes that preventive screening is essential for detecting abnormalities before clinical manifestations appear.

In more advanced stages, especially when cardiovascular disease is already present, signs such as the following may appear:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Leg pain

Swelling

Wounds that take a long time to heal

These symptoms alone do not necessarily mean that a person has CKM syndrome and may be related to numerous medical conditions. The AHA recommends assessing risk through medical checkups and not relying solely on the presence of symptoms.

How to know if you’re at risk for CKM syndrome

The assessment also does not depend on a single test.

Among the parameters that healthcare professionals can use are blood pressure, cholesterol and triglycerides, glucose, body weight, body mass index, and waist circumference.

Kidney health also plays a key role. The new guidelines recommend assessing both the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) to properly detect and classify kidney disease.

The AHA also uses the PREVENT calculator, developed to estimate the 10- and 30-year risk of cardiovascular disease by taking into account cardiovascular, metabolic and renal factors.

Obesity, blood pressure and diabetes: The most significant factors

The new guidelines identify excess weight—especially abdominal fat—as one of the main drivers of CKM syndrome progression. But it is not the only one.

Other key factors include:

High blood pressure

High blood glucose, prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes

Abnormal cholesterol or triglycerides

Kidney disease

Being overweight or obese

The data help illustrate the scale of the challenge. According to statistics cited by the AHA, by 2026, approximately half of U.S. adults will have high blood pressure, about one in three will have high total cholesterol, more than half will have prediabetes or diabetes, more than half will have an elevated waist circumference, and approximately one in seven will have kidney disease.

Can CKM syndrome be stopped? Yes. In fact, one of the central goals of the new model is to detect risk before irreversible cardiovascular or kidney damage occurs.

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​The 2026 guidelines recommend healthy habits, weight management and specific treatment of risk factors. Depending on the stage and individual circumstances of each patient, medications with cardiovascular and renal benefits may also be used.

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​These include SGLT2 inhibitors, used in certain patients with diabetes, kidney disease or heart failure, and GLP-1-based therapies, used in certain cases of diabetes and obesity. The guidelines also cover other treatments and, when appropriate, metabolic or bariatric surgery.

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​The goal is not simply to treat blood pressure, blood sugar, weight or kidney function separately, but to assess a person's overall risk and prevent one problem from exacerbating the others.

Nearly 90% of adults have at least one risk factor

The figure that best illustrates why U.S. medical authorities are focusing on CKM is striking: nearly nine out of 10 adults in the United States have at least one of these risk factors.

That does not mean that nine out of 10 Americans have an advanced disease. The classification includes different levels of risk and makes it possible to identify abnormalities long before a person suffers a heart attack, heart failure or kidney failure.

The AHA has also noted that approximately one in three adults has three or more components linked to the syndrome, a concentration of risk factors that raises particular concern for cardiovascular health.

The new guidelines aim precisely to change that paradigm: detect issues earlier, evaluate the heart, kidneys, and metabolism together, and take action before the damage progresses.