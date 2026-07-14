The Trump-backed bill that allows states to observe daylight saving time year-round clears a key hurdle in the House

Will we no longer have to change the clock twice a year? AFP

Published by Israel Duro 14 de julio, 2026

A bipartisan bill giving states the option to make daylight saving time permanent is headed for a floor vote after clearing a key hurdle in the House of Representatives. With 6 votes in favor and 4 against, the Sunshine Protection Act passed the Rules Committee.

The initiative has the support of a large group of lawmakers from coastal areas and of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged Congress to take action on this issue and put an end to the ritual of changing the time twice a year—a practice currently observed in all states except Hawaii and most of Arizona.

According to proponents of the measure, the time change has negative health effects. On the other hand, maintaining daylight saving time year-round would boost outdoor recreational activities, tourism, and economic activity, among other benefits.

"Ending the clock change is a commonsense reform that will improve everyday life"

This was emphasized by the committee chair, Brett Guthrie, in his opening remarks before the vote:

"Americans are overwhelmingly supportive of this policy and want to end the practice of ‘springing forward’ and ‘falling back.' Locking the clock all year long would have positive impacts on sleep schedules, energy conservation, motor vehicle safety, and our economy. In practice, this change would mean more time for people to exercise outside, visit family, attend concerts and sporting events, attract customers to their retail businesses, and more."

These words are very similar to those written in a statement by the bill's sponsor, fellow conservative Vern Buchanan of Florida:

"Floridians and Americans across the country are tired of the biannual time change, and the evidence is clear that permanent daylight saving time can improve public health, reduce traffic accidents, lower crime and encourage more outdoor activity. Ending the clock change is a commonsense reform that will improve everyday life for millions of Americans."

Concerns about its impact on children's health

In contrast, several Democratic lawmakers argued that the measure would negatively affect children's health, as they would be the ones most affected by longer periods of darkness in the mornings, which could disrupt their sleep schedules. In addition, they noted that a similar initiative was passed in 1974 but lasted barely a year due to the backlash it provoked.