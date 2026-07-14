Pollster Andrés Guilarte: 'It seems unlikely that Trump's current negative trend among Hispanics will be reversed between now and November'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed pollster and political analyst Andrés Guilarte, with whom she discussed the latest figures regarding Latino voters' support for President Donald Trump, which has declined since the last presidential election.

"There's a real impact from all the immigration policies over the past year and a half of the Trump administration, and this is reflected in what many Hispanics have said—not only about Trump but also about the Republican Party. Sometimes many of us think that immigration and economic issues aren't closely related, but the truth is that they are very much interconnected, especially in sectors such as hospitality and agriculture

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.