Spain vs. France: Two 'contrasting styles' battle for a spot in the World Cup Final

Published by Israel Duro 14 de julio, 2026

Dallas is hosting what many consider an early final. Two teams, two "opposing styles," in the words of Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente, are vying for a spot in the title match. A match in which the French team's defensive and offensive strength, with blazing transitions, goes up against the rock-solid possession-based play of La Roja designed by the coach from La Rioja.

Neither team wants the well-deserved label of "favorite," which each tries to pin on its opponent, along with the pressure that comes with it. If we stick to the numbers, however, the French are the team to beat. They are the only team to have won all their matches and the second-highest scoring team (16 goals, surpassed only by Argentina's 17). They also have Kylian Mbappé in their ranks, the tournament's leading scorer with 8 goals, tied with Leo Messi.

Furthermore, they are one of the teams that have conceded the fewest goals. Only Senegal and Norway have managed to score against Mike Maignan, AC Milan's goalkeeper to date. Spain outperforms the French in this regard, as only Belgium was able to beat Unai Simón, but it has been much less effective attack. Spain ranks fifth in scoring with 11 goals.

Spanish "tiki-taka" never goes out of style

De la Fuente's approach follows in the spirit of the Spanish national team from 20 years ago, when veteran coach Luis Aragonés opted for "short, skillful players," a style that would come to be known as "tiki-taka," and he built a team that made ball control its greatest weapon. "Whoever wants the ball, go run for it," a challenge that proved to be a formidable weapon in both defense and attack and would lead Spain to win two European Championships and one World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

In this World Cup, despite the disappointing opening scoreless draw against Cape Verde, which later proved to be a much better team than expected, Spain has managed to combine formidable defensive solidity with a considerable ability to create and capitalize on scoring opportunities. The absence of the dynamic Nico Williams, who is not at his best, and the uncertainty surrounding Lamine Yamal, who has only recently recovered from his injuries, weigh on the team's attack, though they have found a reliable goal-scorer in Oyarzabal and, above all, a miracle man in Mikel Merino when he comes on in the final minutes.

France: Pure electricity up front, a rock at the back

France, on the other hand, is a rock in defense, with Upamecano playing at a stratospheric level and an electric attack. Mbappé is the standout player, but he has top-notch supporting players like Dembélé (who has five goals, more than Spain's leading scorer, who has four), Doué and Olise, as well as a deep bench for the final third of the field.

Furthermore, in contrast to Spain's rather slow and thoughtful style of play, France is pure electricity. Their transitions are lightning-fast, capitalizing on the blistering speed and dribbling ability of their attackers.

A world classic with many unresolved rivalries

The matchup is also a classic in world soccer, with many unresolved issues between the two teams from past editions. The last meeting between them dates back to the 2025 Nations League, when Spain prevailed 5-4 in a memorable match. De la Fuente also says he learned a lot from a match in which his team was comfortably leading 5-1 but ended up desperately counting down the clock as the French were on the verge of turning the game around.