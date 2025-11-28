'Ozempic 2.0': What's the new weight-loss drug promise all about?

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de noviembre, 2025

The use of Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs is becoming increasingly common. Originally intended as a diabetes medication, it has gained popularity primarily for its effectiveness in weight loss.

Now, after several years of Ozempic and Wegovy rising to global fame, a new generation of drugs for the same purpose is close to entering the market. Media outlets such as The Washington Post have dubbed them "Ozempic 2.0."

What is it about?

According to the report, pills, more potent injectables and new compounds that could have fewer side effects or could be taken only once a month are expected to be available soon. They would also be less expensive. Injectable GLP-1s can cost more than $1,000 a month.

"With this new generation of drugs, we're not just focusing on weight loss. ... We're talking about changes that go beyond what you see on the scale," said David Lau, an endocrinologist and professor emeritus at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.

The promise of orforglipron

Despite expectations, the reality is that it is unclear whether the new generation of drugs will deliver on their promise to revolutionize the market. These drugs have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has warned consumers about unauthorized versions advertised on the internet.

However, their potential availability is already causing a furor. American drug manufacturer Eli Lilly, one of the most dominant companies in the weight loss field, last week reached a market value in excess of $1 trillion, the first company in the health care sector to reach that milestone.

This came after news broke of a study showing that a daily pill, which is cheaper and easier to take than current weight-loss drugs, helps people lose roughly a tenth of their body weight in nearly 18 months.

The study, published Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet, tested the drug orforglipron, developed by Eli Lilly, which also manufactures Mounjaro.

The pill study More than 1,500 adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes took the pill daily along with recommendations to follow a healthy diet and exercise.



Participants who took the highest dose, 36 milligrams, lost about 10% of their body weight in 72 weeks, compared with 2% in the group that received a placebo, according to the study reviewed by AFP.

Meanwhile, if the FDA approves orforglipron, it should be available in 2026 at a significantly lower cost compared with current injectables, the study's lead author, Deborah Horn of UTHealth Houston, detailed in a statement.