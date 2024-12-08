‘Ozempic fever’: High prices, shortages and counterfeit drugs

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de diciembre, 2024

The use of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs is becoming increasingly common. Originally intended as a diabetes medication, it has gained popularity primarily for its effectiveness in weight loss.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk have confirmed using it for weight loss. This has raised concerns, as more people without underlying health conditions are turning to these medications solely for weight management.

However, what is more concerning is the increase in the use of the drug in young people. Prescriptions for weight loss and diabetes medications in young patients have increased by 600% since 2020.

A study published in the journal JAMA found that between 2020 and 2023, the number of prescriptions written for 12- to 25-year-olds increased from 8,722 to 60,567.

"The study authors also looked at prescribing trends for other medications and found that there was a 3% decrease for this age category during this same period," explained CNN, which had access to the study.

Experts warn of counterfeit risks

Despite the benefits that these types of drugs have, experts warn about the use of counterfeits due to the difficulties in acquiring the original.

"FDA is aware that some patients and health care professionals may look to unapproved versions of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists) drugs, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, as an option for weight loss. This can be risky for patients, as unapproved versions do not undergo FDA’s review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed," explained the FDA.

Business for pharmaceuticals

Meanwhile, companies such as drug maker Eli Lilly significantly reduced the prices of the two lowest doses of its weight-loss drug Zepbound. This was intended to broaden access and ease purchasing constraints.

"Under the new pricing plan, a month’s supply of the lowest dose, 2.5 milligrams, will cost $399, while a month’s supply of the 5 mg dose will cost $549. That’s down from a monthly list price of $1,059, regardless of the dosage," NBC News reported.

However, the measure does not seem to be a solution to the high demand for the drug. The cheaper doses will be offered only through Lilly's telehealth platform, LillyDirect, and will not be covered by insurance.

"They won’t be covered by insurance, meaning patients will need to pay for them in cash. Patients who opt for the lower-cost doses also won’t qualify for Lilly’s discount savings program," NBC reported.

A survey conducted by Health Affairs and published by NBC News showed that less than one-fifth of large companies include coverage for popular but expensive weight-loss drugs in their health insurance plans.

Meanwhile, the FDA is working to address the shortage of these drugs. The agency said Mounjaro and Zepbound were no longer in short supply after nearly two years.

Mounjaro and Zepbound are the names of the drug tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug manufactured by multinational pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. It belongs to the same class of drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy, all GLP-1 agonists.

Biden proposed to include its use as an anti-obesity product under public umbrella

Meanwhile, Gov. Joe Biden's administration is proposing to make weight-loss drugs available to millions of people within the broader public health insurance program.

Currently, within Medicare and Medicaid insurance plans, drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are only available to people who are overweight, have diabetes or heart disease.

However, the White House announced that Biden wanted to expand their availability to cases such as treating obesity itself, extending coverage to nearly 7.5 million low-income and older Americans.

Majority of Americans against its use for weight loss

Most Americans do not support the use of these weight-loss medications by individuals without underlying health issues.

"By contrast, just 12% of those familiar with these drugs say they are good options for people who want to lose weight but do not have a weight-related health condition. A far larger share (62%) say these drugs are not good options for people without a weight-related health condition, while 26% aren’t sure," explained a survey conducted by Pew Research.

The study also warned about shortages of the drug due to its off-label use. According to Pew Research, "Demand for Ozempic has led to supply shortages, raising concerns about off-label use and impacting people who rely on these drugs to manage their health conditions."