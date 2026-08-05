Box office phenomenon: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits $1 billion in just six days

Tom Holland on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"on July 29, 2026.JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 5 de agosto, 2026

The film industry has reached a historic box office milestone. The Sony-Marvel co-production, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office after just six days in theaters.

This commercial feat represents an unprecedented pace of ticket sales in recent years, placing it second only to "Avengers: Endgame"(2019), which holds the all-time record.

In the North American market, the film grossed $407 million in its first four days, setting the fastest pace in history to surpass the $400 million threshold domestically.

It also recorded the highest-grossing Monday of all time with $47 million, surpassing the previous record held by "Black Panther" (2018). Internationally, the film has grossed an additional $645.8 million.

The return of audiences to theaters

The box office performance has far exceeded the industry's initial projections, after debuting over the weekend with $360 million in the United States and Canada, and $932 million globally. These figures represent the biggest domestic opening weekend in film history and the second-biggest global box-office opening weekend.

"Honestly, it's overwhelming to find ourselves in this position on a Monday morning—in the best possible way," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in an interview with Variety. The producer added that the success of this installment "bodes very well" for the franchise's upcoming productions and noted: "When a shared universe works, these are the results."

Three key box office records for the film in 2026 Fourth film of the year to reach double-digit figures: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" joins "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ($1.001 billion), "Michael" ($1.001 billion), and "Toy Story 5" ($1.067 billion) as the fourth title to surpass the billion-dollar mark this year.





"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" joins "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ($1.001 billion), "Michael" ($1.001 billion), and "Toy Story 5" ($1.067 billion) as the fourth title to surpass the billion-dollar mark this year. Projected to reach $2 billion: With a positive reception from audiences and little direct competition in the coming weeks, analysts predict the film will join the select group of only seven productions that have ever reached that figure. A historic Monday at the box office: The $47 million earned on its first Monday surpasses by $7 million the record held by "Black Panther" since 2018.

Global box office regains lost ground

The film's performance comes at a time of remarkable recovery for the movie industry. So far in 2026, the sector has already recorded the highest number of multimillion-dollar blockbusters since COVID-19 health restrictions altered consumer behavior at movie theaters.

Before 2020, the industry regularly reached $10 billion annually in the North American market—a milestone the market expects to reach again this year.

Buoyed by "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the success of releases such as Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," which has grossed $912 million, and the arrival of upcoming summer and holiday releases, Hollywood is shaping up for its best summer season since the pandemic, reaffirming the value of traditional entertainment centered on major cinematic events.