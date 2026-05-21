NBA: SGA rallies to tie Western Conference finals with San Antonio

Published by Israel Duro 21 de mayo, 2026

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in MVP mode, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 at home on Wednesday to tie the NBA Western Conference finals 1-1. The Canadian star, NBA's Most Valuable Player, was the standout of the game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with 30 points, nine assists and four rebounds for the home team.

"I had a good game but it was my teammates who responded," Gilgeous-Alexander said in remarks picked up by AFP. "They came out ready to play knowing what this game meant." SGA added: "I wasn't effective in my movements or my energy, but we got the win and I can't ask for much more."

High intensity set takes a toll on injuries for both teams

Both teams suffered the consequences of a game of a high physical demands. Oklahoma City lost point guard Jalen Williams to muscle injury, while San Antonio lost Dylan Harper for the same reason.

The rookie tried to return to the game but was stopped by the medical staff at the tunnel mouth. He had started in the Spurs' starting five in place of the also-injured De'Aaron Fox.

French center Victor Wembanyama starred for the Spurs, in which he was their second-leading scorer with a double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds, while star Stephon Castle scored 25 units.

"We have to take care of the ball," Wemby stressed in a press conference. "We have to be consistent, I can think of a couple of plays on my part in the fourth period."

Spurs' 42 bad turnovers in two games

The Spurs have 42 bad turnovers in the first two games of this Western finals, 20 of them Castle's responsibility. "We have to trust the blueprint and get it done early. The effort must be constant, we must respect the strategy," added the French star.

San Antonio had to fight against the tide throughout the game after losing a five-point lead early in the second quarter. The Texans were never able to find the rhythm on offense and overcome the Thunder's defensive scheme to counter Wembanyama.

The Western Conference finals will continue Friday, when the Spurs host the defending NBA champions in the first of two back-to-back games at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.