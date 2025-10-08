'I'm fine, I'm not dying': Dolly Parton reassures fans after her sister asked for prayers for her

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de octubre, 2025

The iconic country singer Dolly Parton, 79, has come out against rumors about her health with a clear and optimistic message. In a video shared on her X account Wednesday, while recording commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, the star addressed concerns generated after a post by her sister Freida, who asked for prayers for her.

"Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!" Parton expressed, thanking her followers for their love and prayers, but assuring that she is in good condition.

The message comes after a complicated period for the artist, marked by the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March of this year at the age of 82, after 58 years of marriage.

On Parton's health condition



Parton explained that, during Dean's illness and after his death, she neglected her own health. “I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” she admitted. However, he clarified that recent problems are not serious and that he is receiving sporadic treatments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, near his home. "Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home,” she assured.

The singer also took the opportunity to humorously debunk a rumor circulating in an image generated by artificial intelligence, where she was seen on her "deathbed" next to Reba McEntire. "I’m not ready to die yet. . I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me," she added, signaling her wish.

The uproar over Parton's health began a day earlier, when Freida, 68, posted on Facebook a message asking for prayers for her sister, who "hasn't been feeling very well lately."

The post generated concern among fans, but Freida clarified shortly afterward that she didn't mean to alarm anyone. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” she wrote, stressing her faith in the power of prayer.

Parton thankful for prayers



Parton, known for hits such as "I Will Always Love You," thanked her fans for their support and faith: "I can always use prayers for anything," she said, making it clear that she remains active and committed to her career, despite recent challenges.