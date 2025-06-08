Susie Jaramillo Shares Her Story and Mission on “Vivas y Plenas” Podcast

Published by Belen Corral 8 de junio, 2025

Hosted by a group of bold and compassionate women, Vivas y Plenas is a podcast dedicated to personal growth and resilience. In this special episode, Susie opened up about her upbringing, the roots of Canticos, and her journey as a Latina entrepreneur in the U.S. media landscape.

From childhood songs that shaped her worldview to her passion for giving Hispanic children access to cultural pride and educational tools in two languages, Susie offered heartfelt insights into how storytelling, heritage, and business can come together to uplift entire communities.

"Everything I do is rooted in love—for our culture, our language, and our families,” Susie shared. “Canticos was born out of a desire to pass that love down to the next generation.”

Listeners and hosts alike were moved by Susie’s authenticity, her fearless approach to entrepreneurship, and her unwavering belief in the power of culture.

✨ Watch the video highlight from this unforgettable conversation

To explore more about Susie’s work, visit www.canticosworld.com

To hear the full podcast episode, visit Voz Media - Vivas y Plenas