California primary: Trump insists Democrats are cheating after Raman overtakes Pratt, Steyer closes in on Hilton

Published by Israel Duro 8 de junio, 2026

California's perennial vote count continues to put Donald Trump's two favored candidates in the Golden State in serious trouble, and the president reiterated his claims that Democrats are cheating the process by taking advantage of mail-in voting.

The president again attacked California's election system and the ongoing vote count after Democrat Nithya Raman overtook Spencer Pratt in the race to challenge Karen Bass in November. Meanwhile, Tom Steyer continues to close the gap on Steve Hilton, who emerged from election night as the front-runner but now holds a precarious second place.

"CROOKED Elections"

In a Truth Social post, Trump denounced it is about a "rigged" election in which "two great Republican candidates are being cheated, and the same thing is happening with the United States."

The president further asserted that this is not an isolated event, and that "if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow."

Decision Desk HQ's screening of Pratt's defeat prompts another Trump post

Xavier Becerra is currently the only candidate who has assured that his name will be on the ballot to elect Newsom's replacement in November. Steve Hilton retains second place, albeit with only 72% of the votes counted and an increasingly slim lead over his Democratic rival.

In the mayoral race, Pratt has seen Rama outpolling him by about 3,000 votes with 82% counted, and his November turnout is seriously compromised. In fact, Decision Desk HQ projections already have the Democrat as Karen Bass's rival.

Something that prompted a new second post by Trump on his Truth Social account, insisting that the election is "rigged."