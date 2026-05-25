The Dark Side of the Force: Grogu conquers the galaxy...but fails to rouse the box office

A cosplayer dressed as a Mandalorian at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu." AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de mayo, 2026

Seven years after the last "Star Wars" film release, the return to the big screen was supposed to feel like a galactic event. There were ingredients to spare: the most beloved character of the Disney era, a leading man with the face, albeit rarely visible, of Pedro Pascal, a huge marketing machine and a franchise capable of generating billions even when not releasing movies.

But something happened in hyperspace.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" debuted with an estimated $82 million in its first three days in the United States and reached about $165 million globally over the Long Memorial Day weekend. The figure was enough to lead the box office, but also to break into a much less prestigious record: becoming the lowest release of a "Star Wars" film during the Disney era.

The figure is particularly striking because it failed to even beat "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the 2018 spin-off considered for years the modern franchise's most significant commercial stumble. Adjusting even for inflation, "Solo "remains ahead. And that, for a saga accustomed to breaking records, carries symbolic weight.

Because the question is no longer how much "Grogu" grossed. The question is another: did "Star Wars" lose part of its cultural gravity?

A huge galaxy...and perhaps too saturated

When Jon Favreau released "The Mandalorian" in 2019, the series was seen as a creative lifeline. While the closure of the film trilogy divided fans, Disney found something unexpected: a smaller, more intimate story centered on a simple relationship between a silent bounty hunter and a tiny green creature capable of dominating the internet.

Grogu, or "Baby Yoda," as the world insisted on calling him, became an instant cultural phenomenon.

The series not only revitalized the "Star Wars" universe; it ended up being the most-watched original production of Disney+, racking up more than 1.3 billion hours played globally. And off-screen, the character became a commercial gold mine: toys, clothing, video games, theme parks and derivative products multiplied its reach.

But that could be precisely where the problem lies.

What began as a contained story grew until it became trapped by the expansive logic of modern franchises: more characters, more connections, more shared universes.

And sometimes, more doesn't mean better.

"A 'Star Wars' movie to fall asleep to"

The critical reception let that tension show.

In a particularly harsh review, critic David Sims described the film as "the least essential "Star Wars" installment to date," defining it as a "dutiful" product designed more to keep toys on the shelves than to truly expand the narrative universe.

His critique hits where it hurts the most: the sense that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't feel like a major motion picture, but rather an extended TV episode.

And that idea comes up repeatedly in many reviews: an entertaining, functional, visually solid experience... but without the sense of event that used to accompany every galactic release.

It doesn't generate outrage. It doesn't divide. It doesn't revolutionize. It just happens. And perhaps for a franchise like "Star Wars," indifference is more dangerous than rejection.

Disney doesn't just measure ticket sales



"Star Wars" generates more than $1 billion annually in retail sales even in years without movies. The company does not rely solely on box office: its ecosystem includes streaming, video games, licensing, immersive experiences and theme parks.



In "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" already incorporated new experiences linked to Grogu. In parallel, Fortnite added special content based on the film, and plays of related productions on Disney+ saw increases in the weeks leading up to the release.



In other words: However, declaring a failure would be hasty. Disney plays another game.in retail sales even in years without movies. The company does not rely solely on box office: its ecosystem includes streaming, video games, licensing, immersive experiences and theme parks.In "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" already incorporated new experiences linked to Grogu. In parallel,added special content based on the film, and plays of related productions on Disney+ saw increases in the weeks leading up to the release.In other words: Grogu is still a revenue-generating machine . Only now maybe it sells better outside the theater than inside it.

The real battle: reclaiming the event

Ever since The Walt Disney Company bought "Star Wars" from George Lucas in 2012, the strategy was clear: produce more content and keep the conversation alive.

The problem is that abundance comes at a cost. After years of movies, series and spin-offs, some analysts are already talking about a possible "Star Wars fatigue": a fatigue similar to that which affected other major franchises in Hollywood.

Because a saga built on the idea of the extraordinary runs a risk when it becomes quotidian.

Perhaps that's why the challenge of the next film, "Star Wars: Starfighter," starring Ryan Gosling, won't just be to raise money.

It will be to bring back to "Star Wars" something harder to recapture: the sense that every return to that galaxy far, far away is once again an event.