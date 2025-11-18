Toyota to invest $912 million in the US to expand its production of hybrid cars

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de noviembre, 2025

Toyota Motor announced Tuesday a $912 million investment aimed at expanding hybrid vehicle production at five plants in the southern United States, according to CNBC reports.

The move is part of the company's previously disclosed commitment to invest up to $10 billion in the country by 2030, a figure that coincides with plans recently mentioned by President Donald Trump.

According to CNBC, most of the investment will be concentrated at the Buffalo, West Virginia plant, where Toyota will allocate 453 million to expand production of hybrid-compatible four-cylinder engines.

Other allocations include $204.4 million for the Georgetown, Kentucky plant and $125 million to expand production of the Corolla - including its hybrid versions - in Blue Springs, Mississippi.

The automaker estimates that the projects will generate 252 new jobs and that much of the work will be completed by 2027. Toyota maintains a dominant position in the U.S. hybrid market, with a share of more than 51% through the third quarter, according to Motor Intelligence data cited by CNBC.

"Customers are embracing Toyota’s hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand," noted Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president of manufacturing for Toyota Motor North America, in statements taken by the media outlet.

The executive reiterated the company's philosophy of "manufacture where it sells," in reference to plans to expand employment and production within the country.

An active political climate for the automotive industry

The announcement coincides with an active political climate for the automotive industry. Days earlier, Toyota confirmed plans - mentioned by Trump - to increase its investment in the United States by an additional $10 billion over the next five years. It also transcended that Akio Toyoda, president and heir of the company, appeared at a sporting event in Japan wearing a cap and T-shirt with the slogan 'Make America Great Again', a gesture widely reported and picked up by Automotive News.

According to that media outlet, Toyoda avoided pronouncing himself for or against the tariffs pushed by the U.S. administration, but remarked that the goal is to "explore ways for tariffs to benefit everyone," especially consumers.

The global automotive industry - including Toyota - is going through a period of readjustment in the face of regulatory changes on electric vehicles and new tariffs imposed this year by the Trump Administration on cars and auto parts.