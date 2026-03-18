Wholesale inflation exceeds expectations due to rising costs in the service sector
The Producer Price Index rose 0.7% month over month. Analysts had expected a more moderate increase of 0.3%.
(AFP) Wholesale inflation was higher than expected in February due to a rise in utility costs, according to data released Wednesday by the government.
The data predates the start of the war in the Middle East.
The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.7% month over month, the Labor Department reported.
Analysts had expected a more moderate increase of 0.3%.
Economy
US inflation moderates slightly in January to 2.8%
Virginia Martínez
Compared with the same period a year earlier, the PPI increased 3.4%, the largest advance in a 12-month period since February 2025, the report said.
For the February data, half of the increase was attributed to a 0.5% monthly rise in services costs.
The war-related rise in oil has given rise to fears that inflation will shoot up even higher in the world's largest economy.