Wholesale inflation exceeds expectations due to rising costs in the service sector

Published by Virginia Martínez 18 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Wholesale inflation was higher than expected in February due to a rise in utility costs, according to data released Wednesday by the government.

The data predates the start of the war in the Middle East.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, rose 0.7% month over month, the Labor Department reported.

Analysts had expected a more moderate increase of 0.3%.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the PPI increased 3.4%, the largest advance in a 12-month period since February 2025, the report said.

For the February data, half of the increase was attributed to a 0.5% monthly rise in services costs.

The war-related rise in oil has given rise to fears that inflation will shoot up even higher in the world's largest economy.